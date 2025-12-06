Colombian man jailed for sexually assaulting child in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed A Colombian man was sentenced to 4.5 years in jail for sexually assaulting a child in Kelowna.

Warning: This story contains graphic depictions of the sexual abuse of a child. Reader discretion is advised.

A Colombian man who sexually assaulted a seven-year-old child in Kelowna was handed a 4.5-year jail sentence Friday.

Following a trial this past June, 45-year-old Franklin Candelo Mosquera was convicted of sexually assaulting the child in November 2022.

While Candelo Mosquera denied the allegations, Justice Richard Hewson ruled that he touched the victim’s vagina with his hand and attempted to penetrate the child’s vagina with his penis.

DNA evidence swabbed from Candelo Mosquera's penis shortly after the incident occurred matched the child's DNA with a “high degree of certainty."

The victim testified at trial that she asked Candelo Mosquera “Why are you doing this?” during the assault, and he responded “Because you are pretty.”

In her heartbreaking testimony, the victim used a stuffed animal to show the court what Candelo Mosquera did to her. Candelo Mosquera used enough force to leave marks on the child, which were identified by a doctor shortly after the assault.

Any information that could identify the victim is protected under a publication ban, so Castanet won’t be publishing any contextual information about the assault.

Both Crown prosecutor Kevin Short and defence counsel Melissa Lowe agreed that a 4.5-year jail sentence was appropriate and Justice Hewson agreed. With enhanced credit for time spent in presentence custody, Candelo Mosquera has about three years and nine months left to serve.

“[This was] a shocking and brutal violation of this child's integrity and trust,” Short said. “For those of us who have been doing this for quite a while, listening to this child in this case tell her story of what happened to her was crushing.”

'A reality no child should ever know'

Prior to Justice Hewson delivering his sentence, the victim’s mother addressed the court, speaking about the impact the sexual assault has had on her daughter.

“She should have been learning, laughing and discovering the world with innocence. Instead she was forced into a reality no child should ever know,” the mother said.

“She blamed herself at first, she asked me over and over if she had done something wrong to make this happen. As a mother, hearing those words come from a child so young was heartbreaking.

“Nights are still difficult, she sleeps restlessly, always on guard as if something bad might happen again."

She said her child's confidence has been impacted by the assault, and while she once made friends easily, she is now much more reserved and finds it hard to trust others.

“Her resilience and courage have been nothing short of incredible,” she added.

Turning to Candelo Mosquera, the mother said that he “did not break her.”

“Franklin, I pray that you find forgiveness and peace in yourself, but our family finds comfort knowing that you will face consequences for your actions and hopefully no other child will have to go through what my child had to go through at your hands.”

Facing deportation

Candelo Mosquera is a permanent resident in Canada and he’ll likely face deportation after completing his sentence.

A person living in Canada who's not a citizen can be deported on the grounds of “serious criminality,” if they're sentenced to more than six months in jail.

Lowe told the court that Candelo Mosquera left Colombia when he was 28 years old, with his daughter and the mother of his child, to start a better life in Canada and escape violence. She noted that Candelo Mosquera had another daughter two years ago.

During the court proceedings, a translator translated the proceedings to Spanish for Candelo Mosquera.

He had worked as a painter and in the construction industry with a temp agency before he was charged, but he has been on social assistance since the charge was laid.

He was released on bail shortly after his arrest in 2022 and remained out of custody until his conviction this past June.

Crown prosecutor Short sought Candelo Mosquera's detention immediately upon conviction, a move that “blindsided” Candelo Mosquera’s defence counsel at the time.

While the revocation of bail after conviction, but prior to sentencing, is a rare occurrence in B.C. courts, Short told the court at the time that it’s more common in Alberta. Short argued that given Candelo Mosquera is not a Canadian citizen, he could be considered a “flight risk” after he was convicted and he no longer benefitted from the presumption of innocence.

Justice Hewson said he'd never dealt with such a request in his dozen years on the bench, but ultimately revoked his bail.