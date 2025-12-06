Kelowna's unemployment rate now higher than peak of the pandemic

Photo: The Canadian Press Kelowna's unemployment rate now sits at 11%, the highest in the nation.

Economists are scratching their heads trying to determine why Kelowna has the highest unemployment rate in the country among medium and large cities.

The unemployment rate for Metro Kelowna—spanning Peachland to Lake Country—rose to 11 per cent in November, up from 9.3 per cent the month prior.

That breaks down to 16,200 people looking for work in November.

The unemployment rate in Kelowna is now higher than during the peak of the pandemic.

Nationally, the rate sits at 6.5 per cent, down 0.4 per cent from October.

Statistics Canada says unemployment rates may vary from month to month in smaller cities like Kelowna due to the small sample sizes on what the labour survey is based on.

Ross Hickey, an associate professor of economics at the University of British Columbia Okanagan, says he's not sure why Kelowna is bucking the national trend and is losing jobs while the country creates them. But he noted possible issues with the data.

"It’s a pretty large survey, but it is a sample, and as such is subject to sampling variation, he said.

"Economists don’t put too much stock in a single estimate," he continued. "That’s why trends are important to keep an eye on."

The trend shows a steady increase in the unemployment rate since its low at 4.1 per cent in August to the current 11 per cent. Kelowna's economy continued to add jobs during that time, but the city's labour force—the segment of the population eligible to work—has also grown rapidly.

Kelowna's labour force sat at 130,000 in August and has since grown to 147,800.

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce CEO George Greenwood calls the rising unemployment rate concerning.

"Full-time jobs drive the economy," Greenwood said,

"In B.C., we've heard of numerous layoffs in the lumber industry, which has been hurting for some time."

Greenwood also points to the construction and real estate industries.

"That trickles all the way through Canada. When that [home building] sector is basically paralyzed, from B.C. right through to the Atlantic."

Hickey agrees that housing is a leading indicator of macroeconomic trends and that housing in Kelowna is more sensitive to the business cycle than other markets in the country.

"Many people seek to build/buy in Kelowna for recreation, vacation or retirement and these purchases are more responsive to discretionary income than purchases for primary current residence," he said.

"It's a very important sector. I expect a lot of employment growth in other cities and provinces is in part driven by government spending, something we in the Okanagan don’t get enough of," says Hickey.

"We saw this in the wake of the financial crisis – Kelowna’s housing market was impacted more than most."

Both the cities of Kelowna and West Kelowna has reported a dramatic fall in building permit requests this year.

Greenwood says there have been a few large multi-year projects that are finishing up in the city, but looking forward "there's not a whole lot more going on."

"All of those workers are basically sitting on the sidelines or collecting unemployment."

Both Greenwood and Hickey also pin to the loss of jobs in some of Kelowna's large employment sectors.



"The university and college have seen decreases in international students and have made cuts as a result. That is a direct effect on employment," says Hickey.



The decline of international student numbers has also had a secondary effect because many of those students would have been paying for a lot of things other than tuition.

"Just look at your own news agency reporting on the schools potentially having more cutbacks," Greenwood says. "Okanagan College, UBCO, they're all looking at their budgets like every other post-secondary institution. They're large employers in the area, and they're making very difficult choices to have to cut employees, and they're typically full-time jobs."

Greenwood is pessimistic about the short-term employment outlook, "there are no good signs. If we don't get a deal on lumber, steel and aluminum autos, or just a general reprieve on some of these tariffs, I'm afraid it doesn't bode very well."

"The governments are working on it, but I see things getting worse before they get better."

Greenwood says recently met with a large group of local businesses while the U.S. Consul General visited the city.

"Because of the uncertainty, they're not making investments until they know what's going to happen. Everybody's sitting on their money, that's the smart thing to do."