Kelowna weather shifts to rain as snow likely fades out

Photo: Castanet Castanet Kelowna downtown camera

Kelowna’s brief burst of wet snow is expected to turn to rain for the rest of the day, and meteorologists say the chances of snow returning are low as freezing levels rise.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Ken Dosanjh said temperatures were sitting near the freezing mark early Friday, creating a mix of rain and wet snow.

“Temperatures right now are kind of hovering around zero degrees, and it is starting to report rain,” he said. “So at this moment, for now, we're continuing to keep that rain trend.”

While heavier precipitation could briefly lower the snow level, Dosanjh said it’s unlikely snow will make a comeback. “If precipitation gets heavy enough, it can bring the snow level back down, and it wouldn't take much for that to occur,” he said.

According to Environment Canada, Kelowna can expect wet snow changing to rain this afternoon with snow levels climbing to 900 metres. Okanagan Lake is at 342 metres.

Up to two centimetres of snow is possible, or five centimetres near West Kelowna and Peachland, before temperatures settle around 3 C.