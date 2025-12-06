Ron Cannan lectured by Kelowna council colleagues over budget vote

Photo: Castanet file photo Ron Cannan

It came as no surprise to anyone who has paid attention to Kelowna council meetings when Coun. Ron Cannan voted against the city’s 2026 budget after nearly seven hours of deliberations Thursday.

Cannan has voted against the three previous budgets, saying the increases were well above the province’s Consumer Price Index and that the city continues to live above its means at a time when residents are feeling the financial pinch.

He has continually voted against housing developments, saying the city lacks the infrastructure to support those projects.

Early during Thursday’s deliberations, he signalled his intentions, saying the city is wasting money on its homeless initiatives he said are not working, suggesting the RCMP superintendent come forward to give his take on whether spending $1.2 million was a good use of tax dollars.

“Today our responsibility is fiscal stewardship,” Cannan said in a written statement.

“More and more I hear concerns from residents of the over-development without proper infrastructure, parking problems, we continue to have issues with regard to worsening traffic, millions present on homelessness and community safety with limited results and taxes that continue to outpace inflation.”

He said businesses are having difficulty finding, and retaining employees because of the cost of living in the city, adding consideration by council for multi-million dollar decorative signage when families are struggling with basic needs sends the wrong signal.

“I believe fiscal responsibility is not simply an accounting exercise, it's a commitment that government lives within its means just as families are expected to do every day.”

What was somewhat of a surprise was the reaction of some of his council colleagues who, in their own version of the sequel to "Knives Out,” chastised Cannan for his stance.

His comments were called disrespectful to staff and it was inferred he was hypocritical for voting against infrastructure projects, then showing up for the photo-op when the ribbon was cut.

“We celebrate ground breakings, we celebrate events and we cut ribbons. The reason we do that is because we advance these tax rates because there is a plan to look at making this community a better city,” said Mayor Tom Dyas.

“I look at some of the questions that came up today and none of them were truly financial questions. More of them were theatre and it’s regrettable because what we are dealing with is the financial issues and concerns that we have within the community.

“I don’t know if it’s respectful of the people who work so hard to make certain they are doing the job to the best of their ability to deliver the services they can for this community.”

Coun. Rick Webber said, while he didn’t write a “fancy speech,” he believes a majority of residents would not be happy if council voted down the budget.

“I think what we’re doing is what Kelowna residents want us to do,” said Webber. “We’re doing it at a cost that we said we would do, with a tax increase we said we would do.”

He pointed to the fact residents want an improved and expanded road network as traffic continues to get worse or the new Parkinson Rec Centre that will alleviate long wait lists for swimming lessons.

“I don’t think they would like it if we voted against that.”

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge said the city has accelerated its capital building program at a pace never before seen to support the growth the city is seeing.

“Some of my colleagues have mentioned wanting to see more capital investment in infrastructure to support housing and that’s what we’ve been doing,” said Wooldridge.

“It’s unfortunate when people say our tax rates are too high and they aren’t proposing what we should cancel or what we should reduce. That doesn’t solve the tax rate.

“To vote against the financial plan year after year and still attend ground breakings."

“These projects don’t happen by accident, they are responsible investments and deliberate choices and disciplined budgeting that the city manager and the team bring forward.”

The 4.37 per cent preliminary budget approved by council Thursday could still undergo some minor changes between now and May when the final budget needs to be adopted.