Colin James Blues Trio to perform in Kamloops, Kelowna, Vernon and Trail

Photo: ColinJames.com Colin James Blues Trio will perform in four BC Interior cities in May.

Six-time Juno Award winner Colin James is coming to the B.C. Interior for four shows in May.

The Canadian icon will hit stages in Kamloops, Kelowna, Vernon and Trail, and tickets are now on sale for all of the concerts.

The Regina native, who has produced 21 studio albums, will bring the Colin James Blues Trio to the Sagebrush Theatre in Kamloops on May 19, and then play at Kelowna Community Theatre on May 20.

The tour will then stop at Vernon Performing Arts Centre on May 22 and finish off the Interior portion at Trail’s Charles Bailey Theatre on May 23.

James’s career has spanned more than three decades, and he continues to sell out from coast to coast with his electrifying stage performances and superb guitar prowess. Joining him on next year’s tour are Kenny Neal and Chris Caddell.

Tickets for all Colin James Blues Trio shows can be found on its website here.