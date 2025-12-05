KGH Foundation nears finish line in $40M campaign

Photo: KGH More than $35 million raised toward a $40-million goal aimed at transforming care at Kelowna General Hospital and across the Central Okanagan.

The KGH Foundation says it is entering the final stretch of its largest-ever fundraising campaign, with more than $35 million raised toward a $40-million goal aimed at transforming care at Kelowna General Hospital and across the Central Okanagan.

“I cannot emphasize enough how deeply this campaign has positively impacted our hospital, our teams, and the thousands of patients we treat every year,” said Lindsay Taberner, executive director for KGH.

“Thanks to KGH Foundation donors, the care delivered is now faster, more precise, and elevated.”

Launched in 2023, the Closer to Home Than You Think campaign has attracted 8,300 donations to support seven key areas of care at KGH; brain health, mental health, robotic-assisted surgery, cardiac care, women's health and cancer care and health systems innovation.

With $5 million left to raise, the campaign’s final phase will focus on women’s health — including expanding access to less invasive procedures — and upgrades to the emergency department to improve patient flow, enhance staff support, and modernize equipment.

More information about the campaign is available through the KGH Foundation.

