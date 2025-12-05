Kelowna bucks national trend, sees jobless rate climb to double digits

Photo: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File FILE - A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant.

Kelowna’s unemployment rate rose again, making it the highest among cities tracked by Statistics Canada.

The greater Kelowna area saw its unemployment rate hit 11 per cent in November, up from 9.3 per cent in October. There were 16,200 people looking for work in November, up from the 13,800 in October.

At the same time the number of people working in Kelowna fell between October and November, from 133,900 to 131,700.

Statistics Canada cautions that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples.

Regardless, Kelowna’s job numbers worsened, while others in B.C. saw some improvement.

Kamloops saw the jobless rate drop to 8.8 per cent, from 9.6 per cent. Chilliwack is now at seven per cent, Abbotsford-Mission has a jobless rate of 7.2 per cent and Victoria is in the best position, with a jobless rate of 4.1 per cent.

Provincewide, improvements were noted. The B.C. unemployment rate declined from 6.6 per cent in October to 6.4 per cent in November.

Kelowna Mission MLA Gavin Dew drew attention to the disparity between Kelowna and Victoria, saying "Victoria gets fat with government jobs while the rest of B.C. gets lean."

"Lower perceived job security, combined with low business confidence, means we are heading into the Christmas season with families feeling less stable, not more," Dew said.

"Many working families aren't sure they can afford to put turkey on the table and presents under the tree. Meanwhile, David Eby has taken all their cookies to fatten up the big government grinch."

Nationally, the rate is 6.5 per cent, down 0.4 percentage points from October.

Most of the employment growth came from part-time work, which StatCan said has outpaced gains in full-time employment over the past three months.

StatCan noted the rate of people working part-time on an involuntary basis was little changed from a year ago at 17.9 per cent and sat below the pre-pandemic average of 19.3 per cent for the month.

Youth aged 15 to 24 also drove employment gains last month after coping with a tough labour market to-date in 2025. StatCan said the demographic added 50,000 jobs in November, coming off a gain of 21,000 positions in October – the first months of job gains for youth since the start of the year.

The youth employment rate stood at 55.3 per cent in November, up 1.7 percentage points from the record low recorded in July.

BMO chief economist Doug Porter said in a note to clients Friday that the details in the November labour force survey were not as impressive as the headline, particularly with job growth concentrated in part-time work.

But he said the recent run of surprise job gains are a solid result by historical metrics.

"Put it this way, the last time we saw a six-tick drop in the unemployment rate in a two-month span (aside from the wildness around COVID) was during the last tech boom in 1999," Porter said.

TD senior economist Andrew Hencic said in a note that the unemployment rate remains elevated despite the recent momentum in the labour market.

"While this is an improvement, there is still room for recovery," he said.

