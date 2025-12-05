Craft Culture's Holiday Market starts Friday with more than 200 vendors at Prospera Place

Photo: Craft Culture The 13th annual Craft Culture Holiday Market runs Friday to Sunday.

Kelowna’s biggest holiday market is almost here.

The 13th annual Craft Culture Holiday Market, which starts on Friday and continues until Sunday at Prospera Place, will feature more than 200 local vendors and artisans.

Hours are Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $7, while youth 15 and under get in free. A three-day pass is available for $10.

Organizers say Friday and Sunday afternoons are typically the quietest times to shop, with Saturday morning being the busiest. The market fills the entire concourse and arena floor, and online ticket holders can skip the line at the door.

Pets are not allowed, with the exception being service animals. Prospera Place is a cashless venue, and regular downtown parking rates apply, including $6 per hour at the Prospera Place/Indigo lot.

Attendees can view a vendor map to plan their visit, and they can enter to win door prizes upon arrival.

More event details and tickets are available on the Craft Culture website here.