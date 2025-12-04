Crash snarls Kelowna intersection of highways 97, 33

Photo: Cindy White A U-Haul van was involved in a three-vehicle crash at highways 97 and 33.

UPDATE 6:15 p.m.

The crash scene has now been cleared and traffic is flowing freely through the intersection.

ORIGINAL 5:15 p.m.

A crash is causing delays at the intersection of Highway 97 and 33.

Three vehicles, including a U-Haul van, collided. Emergency crews are at the scene clearing the wreckage but it's not known if there were any injuries.

Two northbound lanes on Highway 97 are blocked, with just one lane of vehicles squeezing by the crash scene.

Westbound traffic coming off Highway 33 is completely blocked and is being forced right onto Highway 97.

Drivers should expect delays while travelling through the area.