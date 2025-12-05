Hotel proposal on wedge-shaped lot heading to Kelowna council

Photo: Mataj Architects Inc Render of a new hotel proposed for the corner of Highway 97 and McCurdy Road.

A new hotel proposed for a sliver of land between Kelowna’s rail trail and Highway 97 is heading to city council with the support of city planners.

The six-storey, 125-room Hyatt House hotel is planned for a wedge-shaped lot just north of the Highway 97, McCurdy Road intersection.

A staff report to city council notes that “despite a challenging site,” the hotel aligns with the city’s official community plan.

In addition to the hotel, the building would also include a restaurant, function rooms and fitness amenities.

“The building's primary entrance and street-facing façade offers high-quality architectural finish oriented towards the highway corridor,” said city staff.

Underground parking will provide most of the parking on site while landscaping will improve the highway frontage.

Kelowna council will vote on issuing the hotel plan a development proposal on Monday.

Photo: City of Kelowna Proposed development site