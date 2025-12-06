Kelowna Rotary Centre kicks off 2026 with new lineup

Photo: Contributed New RCA art programs for 2026

The Rotary Centre for the Arts is launching a fresh series of winter programs in January, offering Kelowna residents a creative way to start the new year.

With 13 adult and senior courses and nine youth and family classes, the RCA’s 2026 schedule includes both new workshops and returning favourites.

“Helping our community grow through the arts is core to our mission,” says Colleen Fitzpatrick, executive director at the RCA. “These winter programs bring people together to try something new, build confidence, and connect through creativity.”

Programs range from visual arts workshops like Joy of Drawing and The Art of Tapestry to performing arts classes including flamenco, belly dance, Mime Over Matter, and José Navas’ new dance workshop. Wellness options such as Yoga and Sound Journey and Sound Bath Relaxation are also available.

For youth and families, offerings include 2D Animation, Art Lab and Lounge, Handmade Paper, and family musical theatre classes.

Workshops run from January to March, and registration is now open.

More details and the full program schedule can be found at rotarycentreforthearts.com/learn/programs.