Tree of Memories returns to Kelowna cemetery

Photo: Madison Reeve Visitors hang ornaments at the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery’s Tree of Memories to honour loved ones during the holiday season.

Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery is once again inviting residents to remember loved ones during the holiday season through its annual Tree of Memories tradition.

Visitors can place ornaments or memorial decorations on the large tree under the dome at the Promontory Green Interment Garden.

Decorations can also be hung on the spruce trees surrounding the Bennett Memorial and Legacy Gardens.

“The Tree of Memories provides an opportunity for residents to reflect and remember those who’ve passed on with a simple, seasonal gesture,” says Tracey Hillis, cemetery manager. “We’re honoured to host this annual initiative that has become a cherished tradition for many families in our community.”

The Tree of Memories program has been held every year since 1998. Visitors are welcome to place ornaments daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Jan. 12.

Anyone wishing to keep their ornaments should remove them by Monday, Jan. 12. Items left on the trees after that date will be taken down and donated.

Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery is located at 1991 Bernard Avenue at the corner of Bernard and Spall Road.