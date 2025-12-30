Kelowna News

Transportation story of the year: Bennett Bridge bomb scare

Bridge bomb scare revisited

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of 2025, and for our transportation story of the year, we’re looking back at the dramatic Bennett Bridge shutdown that brought the Okanagan to a standstill on Jan. 27 — and renewed pressure for a second lake crossing.

Early morning shutdown

At 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 27, an ice cream truck was found parked across the lanes of the William R. Bennett Bridge. RCMP immediately shut down the vital route, halting traffic in both directions for more than 10 hours and stranding thousands of commuters.

Police said the closure lasted so long because officers had to wait for the explosive disposal unit, which is based in the Lower Mainland.

The suspect had made threats that the van contained explosives, and RCMP later confirmed the contents did pose a significant public safety risk.

With the bridge closed, crews had to get creative to move essential workers. The Kelowna Fire Department’s marine rescue boat shuttled emergency personnel and Kelowna General Hospital staff across Okanagan Lake. Hospitals in Vernon and Penticton were asked to prepare for additional patients and increased pressure, as ambulances could not cross the lake.

Dozens of medical appointments and surgeries in Kelowna were postponed or canceled. Deliveries, business operations and daily travel were disrupted throughout the region.

A manifesto and threats

Before the incident, suspect Roy Winter, 61, posted a manifesto online outlining a long-running dispute with the RCMP and making various outlandish allegations against police and community members. The message also included the threats about explosives inside the truck that triggered the large-scale response.

Winter was taken into custody later that day and remained in hospital for weeks, according to RCMP. In late March, he was released from hospital and immediately taken to jail.

He now faces 11 charges, including arson, making or possessing explosives, mischief endangering life, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, and uttering threats.

He has chosen to be tried by a jury in B.C. Supreme Court, with a date still to be determined.

Incident reignites debate over a second crossing

The shutdown intensified concerns about the region’s dependence on a single bridge.

In September, Kelowna Chamber of Commerce CEO George Greenwood said the event underscored the vulnerability of local infrastructure.

“The risk that that poses to people not having access, whether to cross the bridge or move within the city because we only have the one way across the lake, is really a concern for businesses, and the Chamber,” Greenwood said.

He noted that incidents like the January bomb scare and other major crashes show how easily transportation can be brought to a halt.