Okanagan College, UBCO considering impact of new economic realities

Okanagan post secondary institutions continue to face unprecedented economic pressure and, in turn, further curtailments are expected.

At Okanagan College, the faculty association informed its members late last month that the school was moving ahead with a call for interest in their “early retirement incentive program.”

No individual offers had been distributed, but the letter to college employees indicated that this shift heralds the beginning of another round of cutbacks.

Kevin Parnell, associate director of Okanagan College Relations, confirmed that eligible employees were being asked to consider a voluntary early retirement incentive program, aligned to the provisions outlined in their collective agreements.

“This program is part of ongoing efforts to limit the potential need for layoffs in response to the impacts of declining international student enrolment and other challenges in the post-secondary sector,” Parnell said.

“Understanding where there are opportunities to reduce positions through voluntary departures, such as retirements, is an important step as the College reviews all portfolios and departments in our annual resource planning process.”

When and how these changes will play out, and what will follow remains to be seen. The college has already seen cutbacks and program closures.

In the meantime, UBC Okanagan officials also appear to be casting a wary eye to the future due to the provincial funding formula review for the post secondary sector. The expectation that there will be changes aimed at reducing redundancies by March.

Lesley Cormack, principal and deputy vice-chancellor, UBC's Okanagan campus said, however, it’s unclear what that will look like at the university which is in a better position than many others.

“I think that the challenge for the provincial government is that they are facing down a very big deficit themselves, and the post secondary sector is also facing down a big deficit,” Cormack said.

She pointed out that 21 of the 25 post secondary institutions in B.C. are posting a deficit this year, though UBC is not one of them.

“It’s important to see that we, collectively as UBC, are in a very different position than a lot of other places, but we will do our best to make sure that the government, the reviewers, remember that there's two parts to UBC, and that they have slightly different ways that they are managed,” she said.

The Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills is conducting an independent, “holistic” review of B.C.’s post-secondary system to make it more sustainable, as institutions across Canada and B.C. make layoffs and cut millions from their budgets.

A decline in international student tuition is expected to reduce revenue to B.C. post-secondary institutions by $300 million annually, and 19 of B.C.’s 25 such schools are forecasting at least one annual deficit over the next three years. Nine are in operating deficit positions.

The ministry attributed the financial challenges to “unilateral” reductions to international student study permits by the federal government, inflation and declining or stagnant domestic enrolment.