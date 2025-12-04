Central Okanagan MLAs are optimistic in wake of Rustad resignation

Photo: CPBC Left to right; Gavin Dew, Macklin McCall and Kristina Loewen

The Central Okanagan's B.C. Conservative representatives are looking ahead with optimism while praising B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad, who announced Thursday he’s stepping down.

Rustad said he quit to prevent a “civil war” in his caucus, which moved a day earlier to oust him from the party he steered from the fringes to official-opposition status. He told reporters he’ll serve out his term as MLA but won’t run again. With MLA Trevor Halford in as interim leader, the party’s long-term direction remains uncertain.

Kelowna–Mission MLA Gavin Dew said it’s too early to discuss next steps.

“Today is about acknowledging John Rustad’s hard work and the foundation he laid for the Conservative Party of BC,” Dew said.

“Tomorrow is about moving forward together. It’s been a hard couple days but there is unity and momentum in the caucus, and a strong sense of shared purpose. The NDP had better brace themselves — we’re coming.”

Kelowna Centre MLA Kristina Loewen reiterated her support for the embattled former leader and expressed hope for new opportunities.

“I remain committed to my party and to the Conservative values that I ran on. John has shown once again that he cares most about what's best for British Columbians. I'm proud that I've never wavered on those things, either,” Loewen said.

“I stand with my colleagues who united under John's leadership and I'm grateful for all that he accomplished with us.“

West Kelowna–Peachland MLA Macklin McCall thanked the former leader for his role during what he called a “transformative period.”

“Growing the Conservative Party to the position we are in today took courage and sacrifice,” he said.

He added that he’s optimistic about the future.

“This is a positive change that I know will inject new ideas and new energy into our movement,” he said.

When those new ideas will begin to take shape remains unclear. Halford told reporters Thursday that several things must happen before the party returns to normal operations, starting with establishing a leadership committee and opening nominations.

As interim leader, he said he’s not in a position to make “wholesale changes.”

“Really, what we want to do is, we want to make sure that we're focused on building this party, building this team, and making sure British Columbians know that this is a government waiting, and hopefully that was not going to be too long now,” he said.

He also downplayed the internal turmoil, noting that fractures aren’t unusual during leadership transitions.

“For us, I think it's great opportunity, and I think it's great that we have ideas on the table,” he said.

“There could be people behind me that are going to step forward and run for leader, and that is healthy. That is what parties do, and that's what we're encouraging. So I think it's going to be exciting. I love the fact that I get this front row seat for it.”

He said the party has reached “a real turning point,” though the moment is not one of celebration.