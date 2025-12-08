Shoppers say rising costs and economic concerns are forcing tighter budgets this year

Madison Reeve

With Christmas just over two weeks away, holiday shopping is well underway — but many residents say they’re spending less this year because of concerns about the economy and rising costs.

Castanet spoke with shoppers in downtown Kelowna to see how spending plans are shaping up.

“I’m watchful, I think is the right word,” one resident said. “I shop for specials. I look at what the deals are, all of those things. And, yeah, you know, if it’s not right, I don’t buy it.”

Another shopper said sticking to a plan is essential. “With how expensive things have gotten, I always set a budget. I always go over a little bit, but I try to stay within it,” they said.

