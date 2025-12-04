Snow falls for Big White's opening day, forecast looks promising

The snow has finally shown up at Big White, with the resort opening up its alpine terrain Thursday.

Skiers and snowboarders were buzzing in the Ridge Rocket chair's lineup early Thursday morning, eager to get their first runs of the season in.

While hundreds of people joined the line before the lift started spinning, Micah, Riley, Charlie and Andy got the honours of first chair, having camped out overnight. The Big White locals said they didn't get any sleep through the night, but it was worth it.

“We're all smiles after a bit of a slow start and a slightly later than normal opening; we're just so excited to be opening today, the vibe is great,” said Big White sales director Andrew Daly.

Big White had originally planned to be open Nov. 27, but Mother Nature had other ideas, and there wasn't enough snow to get the mountain up and running. But with a bit of fresh snow overnight, and more in the forecast, three lifts are now running, with the Black Forest chair expected to open Friday.

“We're excited by the forecast, it looks like we've got tons of snow in the forecast ... it couldn't have been better timed, it was pretty exciting to wake up to this morning,” Daly said.

“The operations team has done a fantastic job to get them mountain ready. The excitement amongst the seasonal staff and the year round staff has been fantastic.

"The on-mountain team has been working overtime to make sure all the holes are filled and everything us ready to go and safe for the general public.”

It was a different story last year, when early season snow pushed Big White's opening up to Nov. 22. But in 2023, a lack of snow delayed opening day all the way back to Dec. 8.