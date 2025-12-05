Kelowna hosts two weeks of Olympic curling qualifiers

Cindy White

Volunteers were putting the finishing touches on the Kelowna Curling Club on Thursday, ahead of the start of three Olympic qualifying events in the city.

From December 5 to 18, teams from around the world compete in men’s, women’s and mixed doubles competitions. They will be vying for the final two spots in each division at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina.

On the men’s side, teams include Japan, China, the United States, Korea, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Poland and the Philippines.

A familiar face on the Philippines team is Brayden Carpenter, who played lead for Team BC at the Brier back in March. He’s been to Kelowna many times and is glad to be back for this event. It’s his first Olympic qualifier.

“It’s pretty exciting,” he said. “It’s nice that it’s somewhat home, being from Vancouver. It’s going to be a long week, it’s going to be a stressful week, but overall, I think it’s going to be a great experience.”

The eight teams in the women’s draw include Australia, the United States, Germany, Czechia, Estonia, Japan, Norway and Türkiye.

Sixteen teams will take to the ice during the second week of qualifying in mixed doubles. The draw will feature some athletes who also competed in the men’s and women’s draws.

This is the third major Curling event in as many years in Kelowna after the Pan Continental in 2023 and the Brier earlier this year. Both events injected millions into the local economy.

“You know it’s awesome, because the world is getting to see what happens here in Kelowna,” said KCC general manager Jock Tyre.

“The broadcast is being broadcast all over the world, streaming everywhere. You’ve got countries that are Canadian tourists, like Japan, China, Korea and the United States, all major tourists, and they’re going to get to see what happens here in Kelowna. It gets us on the map a little bit.”

Tickets are still available through the Kelowna Curling Club website. Single draw tickets are available at the door.