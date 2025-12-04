New decorative lighting will not be added to Kelowna's Bennett Bridge any time soon

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo The WR Bennett Bridge.

Kelowna city council didn’t get a chance to debate the merits of dynamic lighting on the William R. Bennett Bridge.

The item was included within the city’s 2026 budget, however, at the request of staff, was removed to be considered in a future year.

While Mayor Dyas and several councillors had expressed enthusiasm for the project, council voted 8-1 to remove it from the budget.

“I appreciate this,” said Coun. Mohini Singh, who suggested she has heard from a number of residents questioning the expenditure of $1 million for the project during this challenging economic environment.

“It’s a nice to have, not essential.”

The city suggested the issue of adding lighting to the bridge to improve safety and to enhance the bridge as a marketing tool.

Only Coun. Charlie Hodge voted against the motion, seeing it as a great marketing tool for the city.

The $1 million budget proposed for the project was earmarked to come from reserves and does not impact the taxation portion of the city’s budget.