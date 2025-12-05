Kelowna-wide food drive providing doorstep service

Photo: Contributed Volunteers to collect donations during the city-wide Holiday Cheer Food Drive, helping the Central Okanagan Food Bank support thousands of local families this season

Castanet and Total Restoration Kelowna are teaming up once again to launch a city-wide holiday food drive in support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank, as demand reaches the highest level in the organization’s 40-year history.

The food bank is currently serving more than 11,000 people each month between its Kelowna and West Kelowna locations.

Children make up 44 per cent of those receiving support, while seniors on fixed incomes account for 19 per cent. With no government funding, the food bank relies entirely on donations from the community.

Keeping shelves stocked has been challenging.

With the holidays approaching, organizers are hoping the community will step up once again.

Residents and businesses can sign up to take part in the contactless, city-wide drive happening Wednesday, Dec. 10 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Total Restoration crew will pick up donations directly from doorsteps and driveways. Donors simply need to bag or box their contributions and place them outside by pickup time.

The “Holiday Cheer” Food Drive is focusing on the items most needed by local families, including:

Healthy cereal

Ready-to-feed formula

Diapers (newborn to size 4)

Stuffing mix

Pancake mix, syrup, jam

Mac & cheese

Pasta and pasta sauce

Rice

Chunky soup, canned soup

Canned cranberry

Canned beans

Canned vegetables and fruit

Peanut butter

Canned fish or meat

Baby food

Boost and other nutritional drinks

To sign up, click here.