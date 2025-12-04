Multiple food drives collecting donations for Central Okanagan food bank

Photo: Madison Reeve Community members across Kelowna gather food and turkey donations for the Central Okanagan Food Bank as neighbourhood groups, students, and local businesses come together to support families in need this holiday season.

Multiple Okanagan groups are joining forces this holiday season to support the Central Okanagan Food Bank, as demand for assistance continues to rise across the region.

In Wilden, Magic Estates, and Clifton, residents are invited to take part in a neighbourhood food drive this Saturday at Blair Pond Park. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and aims to “help spread some holiday happiness” by collecting food for families in need. Organizer Sandi Kowalyshyn says the goal is to surpass last year’s donations and strengthen community spirit through giving.

Students at Immaculata Regional High School are also stepping up with their annual Kelowna Christmas Turkey Drive. The 8th annual event takes place on Friday, Dec. 12 from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 1493 KLO Road, with a goal of collecting at least 400 frozen turkeys. All monetary donations will go directly toward purchasing more turkeys for Christmas hampers.

Dockside Marine is collecting non-perishable food items in a unique way: by filling one of its boats with donations. Items can be dropped off Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at their West Kelowna location at 2053 Campbell Road until December 19.

The Central Okanagan Food Bank now serves 12,000 people each month. “COFB relies on community donations of food, funds, and time in order to provide reliable monthly food hamper support to those facing food insecurity,” says Georgia Wiggins, fund and corporate coordinator.

“The Central Okanagan Food Bank provides essential support to individuals and families in need, especially during the holiday season,” the company said in a statement. “Your donations help ensure families have enough to eat.”

Suggested donation items include canned goods, pasta, rice, cereal, soups and other staples.