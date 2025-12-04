Kelowna News

Parade with a Purpose to impact Kelowna traffic

Road closures for parade

Photo: KGH Foundation From festive beginnings on a few neighborhood streets, Parade with a Purpose has grown into a major community event?drawing thousands and raising over $700,000 to support mental health care in our community.

The 6th annual Parade with a Purpose is bringing holiday cheer to downtown Kelowna on Saturday, Dec. 6.

The parade will start at City Park beginning at 6 p.m., traveling down Bernard Avenue to Bertram Street, where it will return to City Park via Lawrence Ave. This event is a partnership with KGH Foundation, supporting youth mental health.

Pam Turgeon, event co-founder, joined former broadcast journalist and Kelowna city Coun. Mohini Singh on the first episode of her new podcast Chai and Chat, which will be regularly published on Castanet.

Turgeon told Singh that the Parade with a Purpose has tragic origins. In 2016, her son died of fentanyl poisoning.

Turgeon said society does not pay enough attention to men’s and youth mental health.

“These are the people that are dying, everyone’s brothers, sisters and sons. We don’t want this tragedy to happen to any other family.”

This year, donations collected through the Parade with a Purpose will go to support mental healthcare via the KGH Foundation.

There are multiple ways to donate through the parade online, including a silent auction.

“Every dollar counts,” Turgeon said. “It will make a difference in the community.”

Traffic impacts

To accommodate the parade, road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect along the parade route. From 4-8 p.m., Abbott St. will be closed between Leon Ave. and Bernard Ave., Bernard Ave. will be closed between Abbott St. and Bertram St. and Lawrence Ave. will be closed between Bertram St. and Abbott St. North/south crossings of the parade route will also be closed. The public is encouraged to detour via Richter St. or Leon Ave.

Parking impacts

There will be no parking on Bernard Ave. between Abbott St. and Bertram St. after 2 p.m. City Park parking lot will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 6 until Sunday, Dec. 7 to accommodate parade preparations and float storage. Motorists can expect delays to exit Chapman Parkade as it is on the parade route. Transit users should expect possible delays and increased travel times during the parade.

Find up-to-date parking space availability for the Library Plaza Parkade (1360 Ellis St.), Memorial Parkade (1420 Ellis St.) and Chapman Parkade (345 Lawrence Ave.) at kelowna.ca/parking. Please note that the Chapman Parkade will have limited access as it is on the parade route.

Transit impacts

Transit riders are expected to experience delays due to detours on routes 1, 2, 9, 10, 11 and 97.

Closed stops include:

Route 1: Water St. at Leon Ave. (Stop 102868) Water St. at Harvey Ave. (Stop 102869)

Route 2: Richter St. at Lawrence Ave. (Stop 102875) Routes 9, 10 & 11: Bernard Ave at Bertram St (Stop 102874) Route 97 to UBCO: Harvey Ave. at Richter St. (Stop 140049)



Change stops include:

Route 97 to Westbank: the stop at Harvey Ave. and Bertram St (Stop 140000) can be accessed after the Queensway stop.

Alternative stops are available and are generally located within 0.5 km of the closed stops. Please check the most up-to-date information at alerts.bctransit.com.

Residents can reduce traffic and parking congestion by choosing various modes of active transportation, such as biking, walking, carpooling or taking transit.

For the most up to date road work, road closures, and potential delays visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.