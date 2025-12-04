Kids in the Hall star to make Kelowna tour stop
Kids in the Hall star show
A founding member of The Kids in the Hall is heading to Kelowna as part of his one-person, cross-Canada tour.
Bruce McCulloch’s tour, Dark Purple Slice, begins in February 2026, visiting theatres nationwide and continuing into April. The Kelowna show is scheduled for April 11, 2026, at the Community Theatre.
Promoters of the event say Dark Purple Slice moves brilliantly between funny, relatable, and surprisingly poignant.
"Blending music, stand-up, and storytelling, McCulloch takes audiences on a poetic flyover of his life, offering equal parts humour and heart," event promoters said in a media release.
With his trademark wit and offbeat sensibility, McCulloch invites audiences to laugh, reflect, and contemplate the absurdities of being human.
“It’s about finding the beauty and joy in life, even in these troubling days. And how we use dark humour to get through life’s toughest times,” McCulloch said.
A celebrated writer, performer, and director, McCulloch first rose to prominence as one-fifth of the iconic Kids in the Hall, whose most recent season aired on Amazon Prime Video.
Over his multifaceted career, he has written and directed several films, including Dog Park (starring Luke Wilson), Superstar (Molly Shannon, Will Ferrell), Stealing Harvard (Jason Lee, Leslie Mann), and Comeback Season (Ray Liotta). On television, he has created, written, and performed in Young Drunk Punk, Death Comes to Town, and This Blows for CBC, as well as the ABC series Carpoolers.
For ticket information, visit bruciomcculloch.com.
SHOW DATES
- February 5, 2026, London, ON - The Aeolian Hall
- February 7, 2026 - Guelph,ON - Royal City Mission
- February 12, 2026 - Sarnia, ON - Imperial Theatre
- February 19, 2026 - Peterborough, ON - Showplace Performance Centre
- February 20, 2026 - Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre
- February 22, 2026 - Oshawa, ON - Regent Theatre
- February 27, 2026 - Hamilton, ON - The Westdale
- February 28, 2026 - Paris, ON - Paris Presbyterian Church
- March 6, 2026 - Toronto, ON - The Royal
- March 8, 2026 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
- March 12, 2026 - Saskatoon, SK - Broadway Theatre
- March 20, 2026 - Edmonton, AB - Myer Horowitz Theatre
- March 22, 2026 - Winnipeg, MB - West End Cultural Centre
- March 27, 2026 - Victoria, BC - Macpherson Playhouse
- March 28, 2026 - Coquitlam, BC - Great Canadian Casino Vancouver
- April 9, 2026 - Calgary, AB - Bella Concert Hall
- April 11, 2026, at the Kelowna Community Theatre.
- April 24, 2026 - Moncton, NB - Capitol Theatre
- April 25, 2026 - Halifax, NS - Casino Nova Scotia
