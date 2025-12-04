Kelowna News

Designs unveiled for Glenmore, Mission and Rutland activity centres

Activity centres take shape

Photo: City of Kelowna Rendering of Glenmore Activity Centre

The City of Kelowna expects construction on three new activity centres to commence in 2026.

In a news release Wednesday, the city says detailed design and permit submissions for the activity centres in Glenmore, Rutland and the Mission is underway in advance of site mobilization.

Rezoning and Official Community Plan amendments for the Rutland site on Gray Road will come before council on Monday with groundbreaking expected in the spring. Foundation work on the Glenmore site is expected to begin in May with the Mission site commencing later in the year.

All three centres are expected to open by the end of 2027.

The city is contributing $58.8 million toward the overall cost of $74.8 million with the final $16 million coming from the province through the Childcare New Spaces Fund for 91 spaces in both Glenmore and the Mission.

"Kelowna is a fast-growing community, which is why we are investing in more childcare spaces,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Education and Child Care.

“When complete, these new spaces will give parents peace of mind, ease financial pressure and allow parents to balance work and family life. Affordable, reliable childcare is a major win for communities and we’re proud to be delivering the support families deserve.”

Once complete, the three new activity centres will offer inclusive spaces for recreation, learning, family support, and cultural activities — promoting community wellness and ensuring equitable access for residents of all ages and abilities.

Photo: City of Kelowna Rendering of Mission Activity Centre

All three centres have been designed with sustainable initiatives as it relates to energy and performance.

The Glenmore centre will be situated within Glenmore Recreation Park and will include an express library.

The Rutland centre will be built adjacent to Lions Park and will include a teaching kitchen for culinary learning and cultural exchange.

The Mission centre will be part of the Mission Recreation campus and will feature spaces for cultural programs, wellness activities, and community gatherings.

“These activity centres are creating welcoming spaces where people across Kelowna can connect, stay active and thrive,” said Derek Edstrom, divisional director for partnership and investments.

“By expanding access to recreation and wellness services, we’re ensuring every resident has the opportunity to enjoy a healthier, more vibrant life.”