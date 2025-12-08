UBCO research looks at why some people can't disconnect from their smartphones

Photo: UBCO A UBC Okanagan researcher suggests if your smartphone is interrupting social events or your productivity, think before you reach out and pick it up.

A new study by the University of British Columbia Okanagan looks at modern dependence on smartphones and the best way to make sure you aren't addicted to yours.

UBCO researcher Dr. Susan Holtzman teaches psychology, she recently published a study in Mindfulness, looking at ways to combat our dependence on smartphones by using mindfulness techniques.

Holtzman suggests that if your smartphone is interrupting social events or your productivity, think before you reach out and pick it up.

More than four billion people around the world own a smartphone, and researchers like Holtzman are looking for ways to reduce problematic smartphone use.

"Smartphone overuse is not classified as an addiction in the same way as problematic gambling or substance use. But there are some overlapping features," Holtzman says.

The research indicated that some people report a great deal of distress and anxiety when they are separated from their phone—something referred to as nomophobia.

"Whether you call it an addiction or not, many people from all age groups are expressing a desire to reduce their smartphone use," says Holtzman.

The study showed that people who have a tendency to be more mindful in their daily lives are less likely to have a problematic relationship with their phones. The research included a comprehensive review of 61 studies, involving more than 39,000 people across 11 countries.

"We were particularly interested in who might be helped by this approach," Holtzman says.

Being mindful means to be aware of the present moment and to pay attention to it in a nonjudgmental manner.

"There are many reasons why mindfulness might be helpful in these situations—it can help people better manage their emotions, act less impulsively, and 'ride out' urges to engage in behaviours that aren’t serving us," says Holtzman.

The latest studies indicate that regular mindfulness practices—like paying attention to your breathing—might help reduce problematic phone use.

"When you’re reaching for your phone, stop and ask yourself why. Is it for a specific purpose or just a force of habit? What is your intention? Especially if it’s been a few minutes since you last checked."

Holtzman says it's not as easy as it sounds because the phones themselves and the apps on them have been designed to demand and hold our attention. The key is to audit your smartphone use and consider setting time limits, moving the apps off your home screen or deleting them entirely if you struggle with your daily phone habits.

With the holiday season upon us and Christmas right around the corner, many people will be gathering with friends and family, and it's important to reflect on what's really important and how we want to spend our time, especially when gathered with loved ones.

"Reflecting on what is most important to us and how we really want to spend our time can be a path towards healthy digital habits," Holtzman says.