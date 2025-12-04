Kelowna News

McDonald’s new downtown Kelowna location now open

Madison Reeve

McDonald’s has officially returned to downtown Kelowna, opening a new restaurant on Bernard Avenue.

The store welcomed Castanet inside on Wednesday for a first look, ahead of its grand opening Thursday at 6 a.m.

“We are very excited to come downtown. You know we had a store downtown years and years ago before my time, but it's good to get back here. The growth downtown is fantastic so we are looking forward to serving our guests down here,” said owner Tim Pink.

The Golden Arches previously operated at Harvey Avenue and Water Street until closing in 2007. McDonald’s said highway changes tied to the construction of the William R. Bennett Bridge hurt business, ultimately leading to the shutdown.

The company later sued the city, and the matter was settled in 2020 when the city purchased the property for $2.05 million.

The new location at 371 Bernard Ave was most recently home to Black Sheep Coffee, which closed in May 2024. While the former cafe used its rooftop space, the new McDonald’s will operate on just two floors.

Pink says the restaurant includes several updated features.

“We have a separate entrance for our delivery drivers… Uber and Skip and DoorDash, just to avoid some congestion at our front counter for our regular guests. With that business growing the way it is, that helps out a lot,” he said.

Regarding concerns about downtown crime, Pink says he isn’t overly worried.

“The Kelowna Downtown Association… we had a meeting with them and they do a great job helping out with that so we will deal with that as it comes, but we put safety of our crew and our guests first so we will deal with that as it comes,” he added.