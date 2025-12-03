Kelowna News

US Consul General meets with Kelowna Chamber of Commerce

Local biz makes case to US

Photo: Kelowna Chamber of Commerce From left: Derek Gratz, president Kelowna Chamber; Shawn Crowley, US Consul General to Vancouver; George Greenwood, CEO Kelowna Chamber

It was a rare opportunity to speak directly with a representative of the Trump administration.

On Wednesday, the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce had the ear of the US Consul General to British Columbia and Yukon. Shawn Crowley met with 20 business leaders from across the Central and North Okanagan to discuss a wide range of topics, from tariffs and softwood lumber duties to the Columbia River Treaty.

Much of the focus of the two-hour roundtable was on the lingering uncertainty over Canada-U.S. trade. Representatives from the business communities in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm gathered around the table to share their thoughts with the Consul General.

“It was an excellent opportunity to exchange information, and ensure that both sides are hearing facts about the realities and challenges of cross-border trade in a period that is defined as much by political tension as the real challenges export-focused companies face every day,” said Derek Gratz, president of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce.

The Kelowna chamber was commended for its 'Kelowna: A Warm Canadian Welcome –We share more than just a border' campaign.

Those in attendance highlighted the drop in Canadian travel to the U.S. since the Trump administration began slapping tariffs on goods from this country. They also emphasized that businesses are looking beyond our southern neighbour to diversify trade channels.

“After two hours of airing issues and solutions, the bottom line was that the most promising path forward as we approach the CUSMA deadline of July 1, 2026, is to talk and negotiate, and ensure the ties between Canada and the US remain secure,” said the chamber.

The Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement is slated for review on July 1 next year, but the process is already underway. American industries ranging from whiskey makers and Wisconsin dairy producers to steel and automobile associations have weighed in.

The Can Manufacturers Institute wrote to the Trump administration, saying steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada are making their products more expensive and causing prices in grocery stores to increase. However, the United States Steel Corporation said tariffs on that metal should remain indefinitely.