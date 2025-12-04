Kelowna News

'They are everywhere': Hundreds of ducks take over Kelowna pond

'They are everywhere'

Contributed

A Kelowna resident said it reminded her of a scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s classic thriller ‘The Birds’ but with ducks.

Rosemarie Stevenson was walking her dog on Tuesday morning when she came across hundreds of mallards covering nearly every available surface of Valley Glen Wetland, along Brandt Creek Linear Park.

Local bird watcher Chris Charlesworth, who runs Avocet Tours, said it’s not that unusual this time of year. “I used to live right near there, and in the winter, if you take a walk there, there would be tons of ducks on that pond.

“In the summer, they’re all off on their ponds having babies in pairs, but in the winter they flock up.”

He suspects people might be feeding the birds, and that’s why so many have gathered on the small water body. Another reason could be that it is warmer and more protected than larger, more exposed bodies of water.

“If it gets colder and some of the other ponds around there freeze over. That one often seems to stay open," said Charlesworth. “Maybe because it’s warmer, but also possibly because there’s hundreds of ducks there swimming around keeping the water from freezing, too.”

Charlesworth and others in the bird watching and naturalist community in the Central Okanagan are preparing for their annual winter bird count. They will be heading out to about a dozen areas across the region on December 20.

The Christmas bird count is a long-running tradition to survey local bird populations. You can contact the Central Okanagan Naturalists’ Club or Charlesworth through his website for more information about how to participate.