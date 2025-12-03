Kelowna News

'We were blown away': Okanagan family gets standing ovation in House of Commons as bill gets support

Photo: Kathy Michaels Debbie Henderson was brought to tears Wednesday when the House of Commons gave second reading to Bailey's Law.

There were tears in the House of Commons Wednesday as MPs supported a bill named after a Kelowna woman whose life was cut short in an apparent act of domestic violence.

“It was very emotional,” Bailey McCourt’s aunt Debbie Henderson said after Bailey’s Law, also known as Bill C-225, passed second reading.

“It was unanimous vote, every member of parliament voted yes to this bill. We were thrilled to see that, It emphasizes that we’re being heard. The message about intimate partner violence is being heard. We were blown away, that every single member voted in favour of this bill in honour of Bailey.”

Henderson’s voice broke with emotion as she explained the impact of the support they’ve received not only today, but throughout the advocacy process.

MPs present on Wednesday stood and gave Henderson, as well as Bailey’s dad and stepmom Shane and Trish McCourt, a standing ovation upon lending their support. It’s something that Okanagan Lake West–South Kelowna MP Dan Albas described as “the most heartwarming thing” he’s ever seen in the Chamber.

Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola MP Frank Caputo is behind the bill which started to take shape long before McCourt's death. Earlier in the day he said he was “cautiously optimistic” that the support needed to bring it to committee would be found.

“I've had lengthy discussions with the Minister of Justice and his office, and we've worked in a spirit of cooperation and collaboration, which this type of bill should be built around,” Caputo said.

“This type of bill is a non partisan issue. It's one that impacts all sorts of people.”

Caputo explained that the next step is bringing the bill through the committee process, is best described as studying or editing the numerous moving parts involved.

The central feature of the bill is the creation of a distinct offence for assault of an intimate partner, criminal harassment of an intimate partner, and aggravated assault of an intimate partner.

“The law doesn't distinguish between assaulting your intimate partner and assaulting somebody at the bar,” Caputo said, explaining that it does distinguish in assaults of people, like police.

Intimate partner violence, however, should be different.

“The reason that the intimate partner aspect is so important is because this is a relationship of trust that is often accompanied by dependence—physical dependence, financial dependence, emotional dependence,” he said.

It’s also violence that is underreported and far too often, fatal.

The bill would also classify the murder of an intimate partner as first-degree murder; currently, such cases are typically prosecuted as second-degree murder.

Both central issues to this bill would apply to Bailey.

On July 4, 2025 James Plover was convicted of assault by choking and uttering threat. He had been out on bail throughout the court process and was still free to walk away from the court that day, despite being convicted.

Several hours later, he’s accused of attacking Bailey, his estranged wife. She died in hospital hours later.

Plover was originally charged with second degree murder, but last month that charge was elevated to first degree murder — something Henderson said took far too long.

While there is impetus for change, Henderson said that she and Bailey’s other loved ones aren’t going to stop now.

“We don’t want to see our loved ones dying or being murdered by someone who vowed to love them,” Henderson said.

“It’s not even something that we can comprehend … but to see we have the full support for this significant change within the government was an honour.”