Kelowna News

Kelowna taxpayers will face a 4.37 per cent tax increase in 2026

Council trims 2026 budget

Photo: Castanet/file Kelowna city council will deliberate the 2026 budget today

UPDATE 5:50 p.m.

Kelowna city council praised the work of finance director Joe Sass and his team for bringing in a budget with one of the lowest tax rates while increasing spending to a record level of just over $1 billion dollars.

Council approved a budget with an overall tax increase of 4.37 per cent, .10 of a per cent below what was proposed despite spending 11 per cent more than this year.

The starting point of 4.47 per cent was 12th out of 16 communities surveyed including Victoria, New Westminster, Kamloops and other Okanagan communities.

Cumulatively over the last five years, Kelowna’s overall increase of 21.5 per cent is the lowest of those municipalities including Vancouver which is tabling a zero per cent budget this year.

Coun. Luke Stack who has presided over more city budgets than anyone else on council pointed to that cumulative tax comparison, saying any keeping increases between four and five per cent on a consistent basis would be the envy of any other community in the province.

“On top of that…the amount of development and capital projects we are doing is phenomenal,” said Stack.

“I’ve been on council for many, many years, and we’ve never seen anything like our road packages expanding, we’ve never seen anything like our community centres underway…when you look at the cumulative amount of work that’s being accomplished at the same time we are able to keep our taxes at this low level, it’s phenomenal.

“I think it’s something we as a council and staff should take great pride in.”

“We should be so proud that we are such a progressive city that’s so fast, and we are still able to keep taxes at the level they’re at and provide the service to the best of our ability,” said Coun. Mohini Singh.

She praised the finance staff for keeping taxes where they are despite having to spend money on issues that are not municipal issues.

“It’s not lost on me that the opening comments from our city manager said if not for the ability of his expert team we would be looking at an 11 per cent increase,” said Coun. Gord Lovegrove.

He did say council should be cognizant of the fact the budget is above the Consumer Price Index but added it’s below the municipal index which takes into account goods and services municipalities purchase.

“It’s tough, but I appreciate this term we have been fiscally responsible overall compared to our comparator communities,” said Lovegrove.

“Everybody is in the same boat and we are doing the best we can and I think we have the best team to do the best we can.”

While the preliminary budget came in at 4.37 per cent.

The budget includes a 3.37 per cent increase for operations as well as a one per cent public safety levy which will be used to fund three new RCMP officers, a police financial analyst, two new bylaw officers and four more firefighters.

A fourth RCMP member will be stationed at the airport. YLW will pick up 80 per cent of that cost with Kelowna taxpayers funding the other 20 per cent.

While the provisional budget sits at 4.37 per cent, that figure could change slightly between now and final budget in May.

UPDATE 4:15 p.m.

Kelowna city council landed on a 4.37 per cent municipal budget in 2026.

Council entered budget deliberations with a tax increase of 4.47 per cent.

The reduction came as a result of a $200,000 decrease in IT operating and maintenance not required in 2026.

Council also removed a proposed $1 million expenditure to add "dynamic lighting" to the William R. Bennett Bridge was removed at the request of staff.

It would have been funded through reserves.

The item may be revisited by a future council.

Despite an impassioned plea from Coun. Mohini Singh council voted against the addition of two previously unfunded firefighters.

Council did approve the addition of four as part of the budget earlier in the day but decided to side with those who prepared the fire department's budget including chief Dwight Seymour who made the additional two firefighters a priority two request.

At the same time council did approve adding $45,000 to save Kelowna's Go-By-Bike-Week. Without the funding, the popular program would have ended.

That funding will not affect taxation.

UPDATE 3:40 p.m.

Kelowna city council has wrapped up line-by-line debate of the 2026 municipal budget.

After more than six hours of deliberations, nothing was removed from the $1 billion budget.

Two small items not already funded, the addition of two extra firefighters ($184,000) and funding for the Go By Bike Week program ($45,000) are being brought back for additional discussion.

With money still available in discretionary budgets from last year, it’s possible the two items could be included in the budget without a change in the overall tax rate.

The finance department will review those requests and bring back budgetary options for council to review before making a decision.

UPDATE 1:55 p.m.

Kelowna’s two new signature signs should see the light of day next year.

Work is underway on both the Stuart Park signature sign and the north city entry monument sign.

City manager Doug Gilchrist says both should be in place by next summer.

There was some confusion over funds requested for both signs, $900,000 (signature sign) and $850,000 (north city monument).

Both projects and budget had been approved previously by council and the money within the budget was basically a flow through from the 2015 budget.

UPDATE 12:30 p.m.

Kelowna city council is about halfway through its line-by-line debate of the 2026 municipal budget.

As council breaks for lunch, the proposed budget remains unchanged through the first portion of its deliberations.

The tax impact remains at 4.47 per cent as proposed.

However, a couple of small items currently not funded including the addition of two firefighters and additional funds for Go By Bike Week will be discussed at the end of the day.

That would add about $230,000 to the budget, or 0.11 per cent if approved.

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.

The issue of dynamic lighting on the William R. Bennett Bridge will be left to a future council to decide.

Staff recommended the item be removed from the city’s 2026 budget and move it forward to a future year’s budget.

The feasibility of lighting the bridge at a cost of about $1 million was panned by residents who believed the cost was prohibitive during the current economic climate.

“This is a nice to have and not essential,” said Coun. Mohini Singh in support of the motion to remove the item.

Only Coun. Charlie Hodge, who saw the lighting of the bridge as a great marketing tool, voted against.

The initiative would have come from reserves so removing it does not have an effect on the current 4.47 per cent budget.

UPDATE 11 a.m.

The 2026 city budget will include $210,000 for planning and design of a recreational vehicle sanitary disposal facility.

Staff looked at 12 different locations on property owned by the city as well as private property owners interested in hosting such a facility.

The budget proposed would fund a site on Crowley Avenue at the north side of the Brandt’s Creek wastewater treatment plant.

A second site on Joe Rich Road is also contemplated, however staff indicated the budget requested would not fund that site.

The money budgeted would come from reserves.

The potential for a city-operated sani dump facility was requested by council earlier in the year.

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

Kelowna council will discuss further the potential addition of two additional firefighters over and above the four it approved as part of the 2026 budget.

With the city below the average of firefighters for five comparable communities in the province, Coun. Mohini Singh suggested the two additional firefighters listed as a non-funded Priority Two request be brought forward into the budget.

Council will discuss that at the end of the day. The cost of the two firefighters would add $184,100 to taxation.

UPDATE 10:15 a.m.

The Kelowna RCMP budget is increasing by 11 per cent in 2026 as a result of contractual obligations and equipment costs such as the new body cam roll out.

That is a large part of the $7.2 million increase in RCMP spending over 2025 spending.

The total RCMP budget for 2026 is pegged at $83.2 million.

Council has approved the addition of four new members as well as a financial analyst.

Three of the four members plus the financial analyst are being funded from the one per cent public safety levy while the fourth officer, who will be stationed at the airport, will be funded 80 per cent by the airport and 20 per cent from taxation.

This will give the airport two dedicated officers at YLW.

UPDATE 9:50 a.m.

Coun. Ron Cannan told his colleagues the city’s OS4 homeless encampment in the north end is not working and needs to be scaled down.

Canaan made the comment as council reviewed the community safety and bylaw portion of the budget.

He said the money being thrown at the homeless camps across the city is a waste of tax dollars and believes a new strategy needs to be put in place.

Council is being asked to add $1.2 million to the base budget of about $500,000 for expenses around overnight sheltering.

Those monies are spent on security guards, fencing, garbage removal and washrooms.

Cannan’s attempt to hear from the RCMP Superintendent on whether this was a good use of tax dollars was not supported by council. Mayor Dyas shot down any further discussion on the topic.

Council did approve that expenditure as well as two additional bylaw officers through the public safety levy.

Dyas concluded that particular topic saying the city is doing what it has to do and hopes in the future the city will not need to spend money on this initiative.

UPDATE 9:35 a.m.

Kelowna International Airport will surpass 2.3 million passengers in 2025. That's an increase of nine per cent over last year with growth of six per cent expected in 2026.

Construction is underway on the new airport hotel and parkade.

The parkade is expected to open in early 2027 with the hotel opening the year after.

The new terminal building will open early next year on budget and several months ahead of schedule.

UPDATE 9:10 a.m.

Kelowna city manager Doug Gilchrist kicked off budget day in council chambers.

Gilchrist said through different measures and discussion over the past year there should be no surprises in the budget for councillor or the general public.

He said council's six priorities and 25 action items served as a guide for the 2026 budget.

“Costs of running the the city are going up about 11 per cent while only raising taxes 4.47 per cent,” said Gilchrist.

He said the city's tax reliance has also dropped from 25 per cent to 20 per cent.

The 2026 budget has overall spending of slightly more than $1 billion with $213.4 million coming from taxation.

A one per cent tax increase works out to $2.043 million.

Council has now begun going over the budget line by line to determine the preliminary budget.

ORIGINAL 4 a.m.

Kelowna city council will spend today debating the city’s preliminary 2026 budget.

If approved as presented, the 2026 budget would surpass $1 billion in spending for the first time. That’s 11 per cent higher than 2025.

The budget would work out to a taxation increase of 4.47 per cent, which includes a 3.47 per cent increase in operations and a one per cent public service levy.

Finance director Joe Sass told council earlier this week several cost pressures have impacted this year’s budget, including an 11 per cent increase in RCMP costs and a nine per cent increase in transit costs.

Sass said the finance department has done some ”fancy footwork in terms of our financing” to address those increases without massive tax increases by absorbing the costs over three years.

“What we are proposing to do for the RCMP in 2026 is put 60 per cent of that 11 per cent increase in 2026 and 20 per cent and 20 per cent on the back end without spiking the tax rate,” said Sass.

“A similar strategy will be done with transit to absorb the nine per cent increase there.”

The rest of the increase would be made up from reserves, with those reserves replenished over the next two years.

“The reason we are comfortable in doing that is because we are in a strong financial position and because we are taking a long view, we are not going to allow those spikes to make their way to the tax rate. What it will mean is at some point in the future the opposite will be true.”

The budget includes $70 million for the RCMP and police services, nearly $40 million for fire safety and about $25 million for sport and recreation.

Specifics include a request for four new RCMP officers, a police services financial analyst and four additional firefighters, all to be funded through the one per cent public safety levy.

In addition to cost pressures, Sass said there are also pressures on the revenue side with new construction revenue diminishing the past few years.

“In 2026 we are facing the perfect storm of reduced revenues from our historical levels but increased costs at a time when homelessness continues to place a significant amount of pressure on the budget.”

Council will begin budget deliberations this morning at 9 a.m.

Castanet will broadcast the proceedings live.