Big White Ski Resort wins international award as they prepare for opening day

Photo: Big White Ski Resort Big White Ski Resort has won in the Out & About with Kids 14th Readers' Choice Awards and has been voted the winner of the Best International Ski Resort for families in the prestigious 2025 Readers' Choice Awards.

As Big White Ski Resort prepares to open for the winter season on Thursday, they are also celebrating being named the 'Best International Ski Resort for families' by Australia Out and About with Kids magazine.

"On behalf of the entire team at Out and About with Kids, I am thrilled to confirm that Big White Ski Resort has won in the Out and About with Kids 14th Readers' Choice Awards... I believe your last win was in 2014," says Elisa Elwin, owner of Out and About with Kids.

Elwin calls the win a wonderful endorsement, which is voted on directly by the 40,000 Australian families who read the magazine and trust the Big White brand.

"This recognition confirms your status as a leader in family travel," says Elwin.

Big White Ski Resort senior vice-president Michael J. Ballingal says, "when you're having a good year, I guess you're just having a good bloody year."

Ballingall says the recognition is important because it is a reader's choice award, not because he advertises with the magazine.

"It's your customers saying, hey, we love you more than we love them. Little Big White is punching way above their weight. Holy smokes. It's quite thrilling to be honest with you."

Ballingall credits the locals who have helped make the resort a family friendly destination.

"People come to Big White and on the chairlift they meet someone from Lake Country, or someone from Kelowna. They come back year after year because they met the Johnsons or whoever, and we now come every year because our kids like each other.

Big White had to push its opening date by a week this year, but recent snowfall is allowing the hill to open this Thursday.

"I'm really excited about the weather forecast. We're gonna get some storms over the weekend," Ballingall says.

The resort is still experiencing early season conditions, and Ballingall reminds all skiers to stay on the runs that are open.