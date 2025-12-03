Kelowna News

Stuart Park skating rink in downtown Kelowna opens for winter season

Skating season kicks off

Rob Gibson



The winter season in Kelowna kicked off Monday with the opening of the outdoor Stuart Park Skating rink.

Residents dropped off non-perishable food items and new, unwrapped toys to help families during the holiday season. Donations support the Central Okanagan Food Bank and The Salvation Army.

"We're very grateful to everybody who's donated," says Captain Jennifer Henson with the Salvation Army.



"We are surpassing the number of families that were coming for services from us last year, and so gratefully, we are also seeing a trend in the toy donation matching that, and we're hopeful that the financial donations will also be met."

Mayor Tom Dyas and Councillor Ron Cannan were also on hand to help kick off the festive season in Kelowna.

"It's so much fun. I mean, it's so great for the food bank, the Salvation Army, also, with Tim Hortons coming down here, giving everybody coffee and hot chocolate. The temperature is perfect. The sheet of ice is in great shape," Dyas says.

"Everytime we come down here, especially this time of year, it's a special cause... so great to see the firefighters, RCMP and all the community leaders come together," Cannan says.

The rink is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., everyday except on Mondays from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. when its closed for maintenance.

Throughout the skating season, skates will be available to rent on-site from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily except for December 25, when the rental shop will be closed for the day.