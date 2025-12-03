Kelowna News

City seeking builder for controversial extension of Burtch Road

$19 million road project

Photo: Cindy White - file Opponents to Burtch Road extension protest outside city hall Aug. 26, 2025

The City of Kelowna is looking for a contractor to undertake construction of the contentious Burtch Road extension.

A Request for Proposals (RFP) was issued this week for the estimated $19 million extension of Burtch from KLO Road to Denver Road.

Interested parties have until Jan. 13, 2026 to bid on the project.

According to the RFP, the road extension will include upgrades to portions of the existing Burtch Road including a roundabout and signalized and unsignalized intersections, as well as new construction for a portion of the project between the existing Burtch Road dead end north of the KLO intersection and the existing Burtch Road dead end south of Stillingfleet Road.

“Work includes paving, curbs, sidewalks, boulevard landscaping, irrigation, parking lanes, retaining walls, watermain upgrades, drainage system installations, sanitary sewer upgrades, traffic signals, streetlighting, pavement markings and signage,” the RFP states.

The project has angered a number of users of the adjacent Munson Pond.

Supporters of the popular wetland have been vocal in their opposition to the road extension, saying it will destroy the wetland which is home to protected and endangered species.

Nearly 2,500 people have signed a petition demanding a halt to the project.

“They are very hesitant to accept that the green spaces and wetland are more important than this road that’s now obsolete,” said Anita Lawry, at a protest outside city hall in August.

“Thirty years ago, a road may have been important, but it is no longer important.”

The city says highly regulated environmental protection plans are already in place for Munson and Carney Ponds and will be carefully followed, noting the road is outside the required 30-metre riparian management area of the ponds.