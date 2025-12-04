Kelowna News

Kelowna Art Gallery showcases member stories in new exhibition

Stories of 86 local artists

Photo: Contributed Kelowna Art Gallery showcases new exhibition

The Kelowna Art Gallery is opening a new exhibition shaped by a simple question posed to artists across the Okanagan: “What story do you tell — and how would you use visual art to share it?”

Eighty-six member artists responded, creating the works featured in The Story You Tell.

“Every artwork tells a story,” says executive director Nataley Nagy.

“Art gives form to the emotional depth of our shared human experience and opens a window into the lives around us. Through these stories, we see different perspectives about the past, the present, and the hopes that shape our future.”

The exhibition invites visitors to explore a wide range of artworks—paintings, textiles, drawings, sculptures, mixed media pieces and digital works.

Each piece reflects the artist’s chosen narrative.

The Story You Tell is free for the public to view and runs until March 8, 2026.

The Kelowna Art Gallery is located at 1315 Water Street in Kelowna’s Cultural District.