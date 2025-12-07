UBCO study shows wildfire spread is more unpredictable than current models assume

Photo: Contributed People sit on an Okanagan Lake beach viewing a distant wildfire.

New research from UBC Okanagan shows wildfires spread far less predictably than Canada’s current fire models suggest.

Ladan Tazik, a UBC Okanagan doctoral student and lead author of a new study in the journal Fire, used advanced computer vision tools to closely track how fires move. She wanted to better understand the random factors that affect wildfire spread.

“Image processing techniques let us quantify fire behaviour in real time, including the parts that don’t follow consistent patterns,” Tazik said. “By capturing the randomness in how fires spread, we can build models that better reflect reality and help improve decision-making during active fire events.”

Using an AI tool called the Segment Anything Model, Tazik extracted fire perimeters from experimental burn videos frame by frame. This allowed her to analyze how fires spread on sloped terrain.

Her findings confirm that fires race uphill, but they also revealed major differences between real-world fire movement and the values used in Canada’s Fire Behaviour Prediction System.

In many cases, fire spread was faster than the models predicted, and the influence of slope varied depending on fuel, wind and terrain.

Even when two burns occurred under nearly the same conditions, the flames didn’t move in the same way twice.

“These results show that we need to pair every spread estimate with a measure of uncertainty,” Tazik said. “Simply multiplying by a slope factor isn’t enough. Fire is dynamic, and our models should acknowledge that.”

Next, she hopes to apply the same methods to more fuel types, real fire conditions and satellite or airborne imagery.

“Fires don’t behave perfectly,” she said. “Our tools shouldn’t pretend they do.”