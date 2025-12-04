Kelowna News
Kelowna RCMP say missing woman located
Kelowna woman found
Photo: Colin Dacre
Kelowna RCMP Detachment
UPDATE DEC. 5, 8: 42 a.m.
The Kelowna RCMP said Thursday that the 35-year-old woman reported missing Nov. 2, has been located and is safe.
“Thank you to the media and the public for assisting the police with the search and locating of this individual,” Cpl. Allison Konsmo, said in a media release.
ORIGINAL DEC. 4, 8:40 a.m.
Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman
The family of the woman say they have not been in contact with her for almost a month.
More Kelowna News
RECENT STORIES
- Releasing oil from reservesCanada - 10:35 am
- Cultural centre milestoneVernon - 10:35 am
- Search and rescue meetingSouth Okanagan - 10:30 am
- Vees clinch BC Division titleWHL - 10:18 am
- Airfares starting to riseBusiness - 10:18 am
Real Estate
4137 Gallaghers Forest S
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$839,900
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$839,900
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Penelope Kelowna BC SPCA >
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net