Kelowna News

Kelowna RCMP say missing woman located

Photo: Colin Dacre Kelowna RCMP Detachment

UPDATE DEC. 5, 8: 42 a.m.

The Kelowna RCMP said Thursday that the 35-year-old woman reported missing Nov. 2, has been located and is safe.

“Thank you to the media and the public for assisting the police with the search and locating of this individual,” Cpl. Allison Konsmo, said in a media release.

ORIGINAL DEC. 4, 8:40 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman

The family of the woman say they have not been in contact with her for almost a month.