Kelowna's creative sector is booming, supports 3,500 jobs

Kelowna's $500M industry

Photo: Cindy White - file The movie industry is part of Kelowna's booming creative sector

Kelowna’s creative sector is booming.

The industry, which includes arts and culture organizations, creative industries and services that generate cultural content, deliver creative services and support cultural participation, generated more than half a billion dollars to the city’s economy in 2024, according to an economic impact assessment prepared by Nordicity.

The assessment concluded the creative sector generated an estimated $579 million in total GDP, with $381.7 million coming directly from creative activities.

Leading the way is the city's growing film and new media industries, which generated about $188 million, nearly half of the creative economy. Commercial arts and performing arts contributed about $55 million each.

“The sector employs more than 3,500 full time equivalent jobs, generating $263 million in total labour income,” said Nordicity representative Joy Pan. "Kelowna’s creative sector also made about $120 million in fiscal contributions across all levels of government.”

For context, the Okanagan's entire tech sector claims an economic impact of just under $5 billion and 32,600 jobs.

Pan said the creative industry has undergone a boom in recent years with the number of establishments growing 49 per cent from 500 to 746 since 2018.

Much of that increase, she said, comes from small businesses, single entrepreneurs and freelancers.

“Since 2018, performing arts employment has expanded by 75 per cent and visual arts employment has expanded by 46 per cent.”

More than 60 per cent of Kelowna residents also participate in cultural activities such as concerts, festivals, community theatre and other live events, a number Pan said is higher than the provincial average.

“Kelowna residents value accessible, lower cost, community-oriented experiences that offer meaningful social connections and a sense of belonging,” she said.

While Kelowna residents enjoy live events, arts and cultural tourism also are a big part of the economic bottom line.

Pan said while sightseeing and winery tours are still main motivators for tourists, arts and cultural festivals and events provide unique value and help expand tourist visits beyond the traditional summer months.

“Our research also found cultural tourists travel in larger parties, stay longer, and spend more per capita than non-cultural tourists," Pan said.

The two areas of concern are volunteers and festival and event employment. Events, festivals and literary arts are experiencing some decline, while the city’s robust volunteer base is also showing signs of decline within city-funded organizations.

“This shift suggests there is a growing pressure across the sector to essentially do more with less," she said.