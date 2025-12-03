Kelowna News

Kelowna nurse hosts stem cell swabbing event to boost transplant registry

Are you a match?

Photo: Joel Koette Joel Koette received a stem cell transplant in 2018.

A Kelowna nurse and cancer survivor is carrying on an annual tradition.

Joel Koette is again hosting a stem cell swabbing event at Kelowna General Hospital on Friday, December 5.

Koette received a life-saving stem cell transplant back in September 2018, after he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. His experience spurred a campaign to get more British Columbians registered as potential donors.

Community members are asked to turn out on Friday to take a quick mouth swab and sign up for the national stem cell registry through Canadian Blood Services. Those between the ages of 17 and 35 give patients the best chance of long-term survival after transplant.

Nearly 1,000 people in Canada are currently waiting for a stem cell transplant that can treat more than 80 diseases and disorders, including blood cancers like leukemia. Fewer than 25% of patients find a match within their family, often having to rely on volunteer donors – like those who attend Joel’s event.

Canadian Blood Services notes there is a critical need to diversify Canada’s stem cell registry.

“Patients have a better chance of finding a match from a donor who shares their ethnic ancestry, yet registrants who are Black, Indigenous, Asian, Hispanic, or of mixed-race heritage make up only 35% of the registry.”

Koette is Metis and had a hard time finding a match. In the end, his donor was a man from Westerburg, Germany, whom he found through a donor recruitment club.

Friday’s stem cell swabbing event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lobby of KGH.