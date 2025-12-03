Kelowna News

'Is someone recording us?': Kelowna gym shower voyeur will avoid criminal record

'Is someone recording us?'

Photo: Colin Dacre Kelowna Law Courts

When he secretly placed a video camera inside a shower stall at a gym where he’d been working out three years ago, a Kelowna man threatened the unspoken agreement of trust so many rely on, a B.C. provincial court judge said Tuesday.

“Not only is [the woman] who discovered the camera the direct victim in this matter, every person in the public who has used, or will use in the future, a public facility and who expects that their privacy will be safe is a victim of this offence,” Judge Cathaline Heinrichs told Michael Bandyo, while issuing a 12-month conditional discharge for criminal mischief.

“Mr. Bandyo’s actions have created distrust and fear in society at large. Do we now have to check every public washroom, shower room, change room for hidden cameras? Is someone recording us in places where we expect to have the utmost privacy?”

Bandyo will avoid a criminal record if he completes his probation without issue.

Heinrichs acknowledged Bandyo didn’t broadcast or record anything from the camera, but said that does not reduce the harm he inflicted.

The woman who found the camera, Heinrichs said, told the court she felt “violated, victimized, anxious and scared” after the May 31, 2022, incident at the YMCA on Hartman Road. She said she had noticed an endoscopic camera lens reaching over the top of the shower wall.

“The gym was her happy place. She is proud that she discovered the camera and she expresses some empathy for all other possible victims,” Heinrichs said.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons An example of an endoscopic camera

Heinrichs said Bandyo is aware of the harm he’s caused, and has expressed deep remorse, empathy for the woman who found the camera, and an understanding that he took away her sense of safety.

“[He] knows that he cannot undo the impact of these actions,” the judge said. “By way of explanation, Mr. Bandyo had recently experienced a loss in his life and did not manage it well. He succumbed to some addictive behaviours which impacted his decision to commit his criminal act of mischief.”

Since being charged, he has engaged in counselling to address some of his issues and continues to do so.

Nevertheless, Heinrichs said he needs to keep demonstrating that he’s on the right track. While the conditional sentence means he will be able to walk away from this episode without a criminal record if he stays on the straight and narrow, that will not be the case if he fails in that endeavour, Heinrichs warned.

Defence and prosecution lawyers had previously noted that the 12-month conditional discharge they proposed was lenient.

While Bandyo appeared to be caught red-handed, the police investigation took nearly three years to complete, and “there was a real danger” of a Charter breach and subsequent acquittal.

The courts have previously ruled that significant delay in the laying of a charge, if there’s no good reason for the delay, can be an infringement on an accused’s Section 7 rights for an “abuse of process.”

This was due, the court heard earlier, to the lead RCMP investigator in the case conceding “he had basically just forgotten about the file.”

Correction: An earlier version of this story said the man was working at the gym. He was working out at the gym.