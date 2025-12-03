Kelowna News

Operation Popcorn celebrates health care teams in Kelowna who help save lives

Organ transplants save lives

Rob Gibson

For the 34th year, volunteers from BC Transplant visited B.C. hospitals, including in Kelowna in Tuesday, to give thanks and drop off festive packages of popcorn to health care teams who make organ donation and transplant possible.

"I think organ donation is sometimes one of the biggest gifts we can give to others," said Dr. Julian Mackenzie-Feder, KGH physician.

"It can allow people to be heroes at the end of their own lives, and can bring meaning to end of life. If you haven't thought about it before, I really encourage everyone to think about it."

Operation Popcorn helps kick off the holiday season with more than 75 volunteer transplant recipients, living donors and families of deceased donors dropping off popcorn and sharing their stories directly with health care staff.

This year, BC Transplant delivered more than 5,000 packages of popcorn to intensive care units, emergency departments, operating rooms, transplant units, transplant clinics and transplant pharmacies across the province.

“Most British Columbians support organ donation, yet only one in three have actually registered their decision. We hope this gives them the nudge they need to make it official—and potentially save lives,” said Eric Lun, BC Transplant’s executive director.

“For all of us, Operation Popcorn is a powerful reminder of the transformative impact of organ donation.”

Organ donation recipients like Jenna Udot, who received a new heart, feel like they got a second chance at life thanks to their organ donors.

"I had 24 hours left to live, had all my organs fail on me, and was on six different life support machines, and those started to fail eventually, and thankfully, I got a heart just in time," says Udot.

Debra, who received a new liver, now enjoys travel and her grandchildren, "it's been a blessing. There is life after this amazing thing that happened."

More than 12,000 British Columbians registered to donate their organs over the past month. If you're interested in learning more about organ donation in British Columbia, click here.