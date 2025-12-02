Kelowna News

Kelowna man who attacked his mom released on time served

Out of jail after mom attack

Photo: Castanet File-Kelowna courthouse.

A Kelowna man who pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting his mother last November will be released from custody by the end of the day.

Bradley Andrew Denison, 39, has already served the 348 days Judge Cathaline Heinrichs sentenced him to for breaching probation, assault, and uttering threats — the three charges he pleaded guilty to at the outset of the court session.

Heinrichs also placed him on three years of probation with strict conditions, including an order to keep his distance from his mother who he'd attacked and threatened to kill Nov. 7, 2024.

“That kind of a situation, with that degree of emotion and violence, and looking at your history of violence, could have easily become something much more serious,” Judge Cathaline Heinrichs said.

“You could be actually dealing with a situation where your actions went so far as to have caused the death of your mother. So often, that line between an assault and uttering threats is not that far to get to a point where somebody is actually seriously injured or killed.”

Heinrichs said Denison had been staying at his mom’s apartment at the time of the attack.

She had walked into her sewing room, where he had been, and they exchanged words.

“He followed her out, and he grabbed her. He was yelling, he was swearing, he was spitting while he was yelling, and said, ‘I am going to kill you, right now’,” Heinrichs said.

“She pleaded that she was his mom. She grabbed a purse, was able to leave the apartment, and ran across the street to the gas station.”

Police were called and Denison, who has previously been charged with violent crimes, was arrested. He had been released after the attack on his mother and was staying at a recovery house in Penticton for a time, but after breaching his bail conditions he was rearrested in August.

“The jail sentence removed you, for a period of time, from society when it seemed that was necessary,” Heinrichs said.

“As far as the probation, I think that the three year term gives you the duration that you're going to need to make sure that you get back on course and stay on course.”

Heinrichs was told that Denison had taken programs while in custody aimed at helping him cope better in society.