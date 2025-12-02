Kelowna News

Kelowna mounties warn of speeding ticket scam

Photo: RCMP The Kelowna RCMP is warning the public about a speeding ticket scam involving text messages.

If you get a text message pressuring you to pay your speeding tickets, it’s probably a scam.

The Kelowna RCMP is alerting the public about a new attempt to rip people off ahead of the holiday season.

Mounties have received reports of individuals receiving messages claiming they have an outstanding speeding ticket and asking for personal information or payment to resolve the issue.

“Most often, these messages include a link directing the recipient to a fraudulent website where victims are asked to enter personal details such as name, date of birth, driver’s license number, banking or credit card information,” said the RCMP in a news release.

Police point out that the messages are not real and do not originate from any law enforcement or legitimate government agency.

“Law enforcement agencies do not issue speeding tickets via text message,” added Cpl. Allison Konsmo, media relations officer for the Kelowna RCMP.

“Infractions are only served in person or in the mail to the registered owner for the automated speed enforcement cameras at intersections for speeding and running a red light.”

What you can do to protect yourself:

Do not click on any links in the message or go to any website that the message has directed you to go to

Delete the message immediately and block the phone number

If you have already provided any personal information, contact your financial institution, report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and contact Equifax and TransUnion to have your identity monitored

Contact your local law enforcement agency and report the fraud

If you are a victim of fraud, contact the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 and report it. For more information on fraud or to report an incident with them, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website for more details.





