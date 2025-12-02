Kelowna News

Minor crash at Harvey Ave., Richter St. now cleared

Harvey Ave crash cleared

Photo: Castanet webcam Westbound traffic on Hwy 97 is being delayed by a minor crash at the Richter Street intersection.

UPDATE 12:30 p.m.

The crash has now been cleared and traffic is flowing freely through the intersection.

ORIGINAL 11:55 a.m.

A fender bender is delaying traffic on Kelowna's Harvey Avenue at Richter Street.

Westbound traffic is backing up as crews work to remove the crashed vehicles from the intersection. Traffic is still getting by in all directions, but the westbound lefthand turn lane is blocked.

Tow trucks are now on scene along with emergency crews.

Drivers should expect delays while travelling through the area.