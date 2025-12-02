Jimmy Carr announces Canadian tour, including stops in Kelowna, Kamloops
Comic superstar coming
Jimmy Carr is returning to the B.C. Southern Interior.
The British comic superstar is scheduled to bring laughs to Prospera Place in Kelowna on September 19, 2026, and Sandman Centre in Kamloops on September 20, 2026.
He was last in Kelowna in 2024 as part of a double bill with Jim Jeffries, and before that made his first stop in the Okanagan city in June 2023.
I’m bringing my Laughs Funny tour to Canada in 2026! Get presale tickets this Wednesday at 10AM local time with code: FUNNY before the on-sale Friday. Tickets and all info at https://t.co/zKuKhFtYdq pic.twitter.com/FJV2BRH8US— Jimmy Carr (@jimmycarr) December 2, 2025
Jimmy Carr has announced shows for Kelowna and Kamloops in September 2026.
Known for his dry wit, biting sarcasm and infectious laugh, Carr announced on social media that he is bringing his Laughs Funny tour to Canada next year.
Other stops in B.C. include Vancouver, Victoria, Abbotsford and Prince George.
Presale begins Wednesday. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, December 5.
You can get Kelowna tickets through the Prospera Place website. Kamloops tickets are available through Ticketmaster.
