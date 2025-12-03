Kelowna News

'We desperately need this': Council approves more student housing near UBC Okanagan

Photo: Contributed Rendering of Academy Way development

Kelowna city council has enthusiastically endorsed a new mixed-use housing development near the UBCO campus.

Developers of the four-storey commercial and residential project on Academy Way were issued a development permit Monday.

They can now proceed to building permit to begin construction.

The development will include nearly 3,000 square feet of commercial on the bottom level with 21 residential units above.

These will include 18 three bedroom and three four bedroom units.

There would be space for 29 vehicles including two car share spaces and 22 long-term bicycle stalls.

Both the scope and location pleased councillors.

“I think we desperately need this. These three and four bedroom units could be used by graduate students who bring their families as well as new faculty,” said Coun. Gord Lovegrove.

“I applaud the developer for proposing this and also to MODO. They aren't just supporting two stalls, they are requiring they be EV.”

Coun. Mohini Singh called it the perfect location for students, putting it close to shopping opportunities and within walking distance of the university.

Coun. Maxine DeHart praised the look of the building and applauded the larger three and four bedroom mix of housing units.