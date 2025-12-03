Kelowna News

Four-wheel drive community brings parade of lights to Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood

Bringing cheer to Glenmore

Cindy White

There are plenty of places to go to see holiday lights in the Central Okanagan, but in one Kelowna neighbourhood, the festive cheer comes to you.

Preparations are underway for the third annual Glenmore Festival of Lights Parade on Dec. 14. Rob McBurnie and Andrea Wells stepped in as coordinators at the last minute in 2023, when it looked like the popular event would not go ahead.

“When we went for the first time, my kids loved it,” said McBurnie. “Everyone was throwing candy out the window, so they had a great time.

“When we were looking for it next year, and nobody was posting anything, we jumped in and reached out to a bunch of friends in the four-wheel drive community, and I think we ended up with 40-something vehicles the first year.”

The couple was busy decking out their 1993 Toyota Land Cruiser with strings of lights. They’re hoping for an even longer parade of vehicles this year.

McBurnie said the event is just as much fun for participants as it is for spectators.

“I’ve already got one guy who’s going to be the show-stopper. I just don’t have the time to go that crazy, but they’ll see him right away. Val, he’s got a really cool truck. I think he spent about 10 hours, and you don’t see paint anymore. It’s complete light coverage on the vehicle.

“But we’ve had a couple guys, a couple people, bring out floats. They bring their trailer and set up stuff, so I’m hoping there’s going to be some pretty good stuff,” said McBurie.

Again this year, the couple is asking for donations to the Okanagan Humane Society.

“Anything can help,” said Wells. “Donations of food, toys, blankets, money. We are going to do a 50/50 as well.”

A truck will be set up at the start point by the Dairy Queen on Summit Drive to collect donations on the night of the parade. McBurnie said vehicles will start rolling out around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14.

The route will go up Valley Road to Kane Road, then onto Drysdale Boulevard to Cross Road and back down Moubray Road and Yates Road to Glenmeadows Road, down High Road to Mountain Avenue, across Clifton Road and ending at Royal View Drive.