Big White Ski Resort to open this week after snowfall
Winter has returned to the Okanagan and that means Big White is getting ready to open.
"With eight centimetres of new snow in the lower elevation overnight it has been decided to open the resort for skiing and snowboarding Thursday, Dec. 4 at 8:45 a.m.," Big White senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall said in a Tuesday morning email.
"There will be limited runs available from the ridge rocket chairlift, bullet chairlift, Plaza chairlift and gondola."
Those who head up to the hill are asked to stay on runs open by ski patrol only.
Meanwhile, Silver Star Ski Resort near Vernon is scheduled to open on Friday, Dec. 5. Penticton's Apex Mountain delayed their scheduled Dec. 6 opening day due to lack of snow.
Sun Peaks, near Kamloops, and Baldy Mountain outside Oliver are also open.
For more on www.bigwhite.com for further details.
