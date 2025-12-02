Kelowna News

Kelowna council supports veterinary clinic for farm, small animals on ALR lands

Photo: City of Kelowna Property proposed for small and large animal care

Kelowna city council has given its blessing for a non-farm use on a 1.4 hectare farm at Munson and Benvoulin roads.

The application before council sought the non-farm use for multiple uses, primarily of which is an animal clinic.

A small animal clinic would be housed within a repurposed building currently on the property while a new building would be constructed to house a large farm animal and equine rehabilitation centre.

A wildflower and apiary area would also be set up with a small orchard remaining at the rear of the property.

Development planning manager Jocelyn Black told council the property hasn’t been farmed in about 20 years.

“The agricultural advisory committee reviewed the application and the recommendation was the application be supported with commentary that livestock and equine use be the primary focus versus the smaller animal clinic and that agricultural uses on the rest of the site should take place in the future,” Black told council.

While supporting the application, Coun. Luke Stack did ask for assurances that what is being asked for is what the city will get some years down the road.

“I wouldn't like to see three years from now a small veterinary clinic and no large animals, no flower apiary, the orchard has to be removed and at the end of the day we just have a commercial operation. How do we ensure the proposal before us gets done?”

Stack was told the applicant would have to comply with conditions contained within their development permit and their business license.

“There is a step further in the process related to the business license. Through the Agricultural Land Commission and our own processes, if we think we need conditions to make sure they are following certain use restrictions, they are granted a land use permission for a certain type of operation and we would detail that in the business license,” said planning director Ryan Smith.

“If the operation swayed from that, we do inspections and if we thought they were operating contrary to a business license we would bring that back to council and have a discussion about whether it was appropriate to keep that business license.”