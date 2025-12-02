Kelowna News

Nominations are open for the 51st annual Kelowna Civic and Community Awards

Photo: Joel Perrella - Angry Whale Media Kelowna 2024 Citizen of the Year, Clayton Gall

Nominations are now officially open for the 51st annual Kelowna Civic and Community Awards.

Awards are handed out annually in recognition of outstanding achievements and contributions made to the community each year.

The 13 awards recognize volunteerism, the arts, athletics, environmentalists, businesses, and organizations.

Nominations are being accepted for the following categories:

Sarah Donalda Treadgold & Fred Macklin Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year

Young Citizen of the Year

Champion for the Environment

Corporate Community of the Year

Honour in the Arts

Teen Honour in the Arts

Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Volunteer Coach or Sport Administrator of the Year

Bryan Couling Memorial Award - Athletic Team of the Year

Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year

Male and Female Athlete of the Year

The high school male and female athlete of the year categories are selected through the Central Okanagan School District.

Nomination forms are available online and can be submitted via email or dropped off at city hall or the Parkinson Rec Centre.

Criteria for each award is listed on the nomination form.

Committees selecting finalists in each category use only that information supplied with the nomination.

“The 51st annual Civic and Community Awards will be celebrating another year of community spirit and commitment. It is of great importance that we recognize individuals and businesses who made unique and courageous contributions in 2025,” staff said in announcing the opening of the nomination period.

“The Community and Civic Awards provides Kelowna with an occasion and platform to reflect on how our citizens and community have shown strength, resilience and determination.”

The awards ceremony will be held Thursday, April 23 at the Kelowna Events Centre.

Nominations close Monday, Feb. 9.