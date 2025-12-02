Kelowna News

'It's a long time coming': Kelowna council advances plans for new performing arts centre

Photo: City of Kelowna Tobin Centre in San Antonio, TX.

Kelowna city council unanimously endorsed a plan to move ahead with plans for a new Okanagan Centre for the Performing Arts in downtown Kelowna.

However, utilizing Pioneer Gardens, a piece of parkland tied to Waterfront Park and adjacent to the Delta Grand parkade took many on council by surprise.

“I’ve walked by it a million times…actually it’s a site I never really thought of because it’s just there but there’s nothing there,” said Coun. Maxine DeHart who said she never even considered it a “park” given how underutilized it is.

Coun. Luke Stack also said the site wasn’t on his radar but added his support since it is “well connected” to the Cultural District.

Coun. Gord Lovegrove was concerned about taking park land away for a performing arts centre.

“I don’t know the history of Pioneer Square, maybe some of my colleagues or staff can explain that, but I am really concerned about using a park for performing arts that is going to have parking potentially part of that when there is a parking lot available right there that is bigger with views in the same vicinity that could also be used,” said Coun. Gord Lovegrove.

The parking lot Lovegrove referenced is next to Rhapsody Plaza across the street from Prospera Place.

He was concerned that site was not even considered and urged staff to take another look at it.

The recommended site was one of four brought forward by the performing arts centre task force. Two of the other sites were also downtown with one next to the transit hub in Rutland, however the Pioneer Gardens site was selected because of its size (two acres) and connection to the Cultural District and Art Walk.

Earl Briggs from Revery Architecture, a company that researched the sites and put together design concepts and cost analysis suggested a facility with approximately 1,600 seats with a similar footprint to the Kelowna Community Theatre.

It would feature a 100-by-50 foot stage, flat-floor seating with three balconies around the theatre.

It would include two rehearsal halls, dressing rooms and other amenities in the front including a possible gift shop.

Depending on features, the cost in today’s dollars could range from $190 million to $221 million.

Briggs warned that cost could balloon by about $40 million if the city waits five years to begin construction.

“I too didn’t consider this site but really appreciate the connection and synergy to the other arts facilities,” said Coun. Loyal Wooldridge.

“It’s easy to sit in these seats and undermine what’s been analyzed for the past couple of years, but it behooves us to trust the process of supporting the task force and exploring it further and see what can be done here.

“It’s a long time coming and I certainly don’t want to sit on this for another five to 10 years.”

Staff will now take over the project and, over the next six to eight months work on strategic planning, partnership opportunities and funding strategies, operating models and scope, budget and scheduling of the project.

The city has set aside $1 million in the 2026 budget to complete that work.

Another $15 million has also been included in the 10-year capital plan for upgrades to the Kelowna Community Theatre with that work expected to be complete by 2028 or 2029.